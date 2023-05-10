Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.35

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.35 and traded as high as C$11.36. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.24, with a volume of 1,820 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Melcor Developments Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Melcor Developments Increases Dividend

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of C$76.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.141527 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

