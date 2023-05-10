MELD Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. MELD has a market capitalization of $38.78 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MELD has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One MELD token can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,720,755,146 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02160322 USD and is up 10.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,373,232.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.