Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Cut to $1,650.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

MTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,376.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,494.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,467.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

