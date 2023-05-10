Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Director Sells $239,520.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,532,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797,552. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 112.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

