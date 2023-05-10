Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.63. Microvast shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 8,189,641 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MVST. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $590.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 77.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. Research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microvast by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Microvast by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Microvast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microvast by 112.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

