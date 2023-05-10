Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ MSVB traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080. The company has a market cap of $27.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.13. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mid-Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank. It originates from one-to-four family residential real estate loans including home equity lines of credit, commercial, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. The firm offers commercial business and other consumer loans.

