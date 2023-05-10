Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MSVB traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080. The company has a market cap of $27.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.13. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-Southern Bancorp
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank. It originates from one-to-four family residential real estate loans including home equity lines of credit, commercial, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. The firm offers commercial business and other consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid-Southern Bancorp (MSVB)
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
- 3 Attractive Mid-Cap Tech Stocks Getting Set to Report
- Is Paypal Buyable On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Airbnb Stock, a Look Ahead and What The Post-Earnings Dip Means
- Darden Expects Ruth’s Chris Acquisition To Boost EPS
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.