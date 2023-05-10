Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Plans Dividend of $0.26

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2601 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Minerva’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Minerva Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRVSY remained flat at $6.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. Minerva has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Get Minerva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Minerva Company Profile

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in South America. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.