MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 151,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 248,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MingZhu Logistics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

