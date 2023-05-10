Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

MRTX stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 1,221,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

About Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

