Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
MRTX stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 1,221,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
