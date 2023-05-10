Mirova US LLC Buys 6,033 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 4.5% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Danaher worth $223,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $8,016,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $234.64. The company had a trading volume of 990,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $173.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.26 and a 200-day moving average of $256.45. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.