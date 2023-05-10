Mirova US LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for about 2.9% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.73% of Xylem worth $146,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.30. 380,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,701. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

