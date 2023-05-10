Mirova US LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mirova US LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,369 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.1% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $55,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.09. 295,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.12 and its 200-day moving average is $411.09. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.55.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

