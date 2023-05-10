Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 17.1%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 17.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). 4,605,337 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,869,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Mirriad Advertising Trading Down 17.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.79 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts advertising imagery, such as products, signage formats, or videos into pre-existing video content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

