Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 47,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 15,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

