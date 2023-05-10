Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.5-62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.65 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.94-$0.99 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MODN. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Model N Trading Up 0.6 %

MODN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. 746,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,706. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,092.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $278,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,643.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,092.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,671 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Model N by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Model N by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 61.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

