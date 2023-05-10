Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $56.15 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Monero has a market cap of $2.82 billion and $56.15 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $154.14 or 0.00561137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,469.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00292689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00068267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00415016 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,277,127 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

