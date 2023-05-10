Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 2,785 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,533,580.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $5,416,689.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Hsing sold 6,333 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total transaction of $3,117,799.23.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $14.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.98. The stock had a trading volume of 782,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

