Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up to $30.68

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.68, but opened at $32.88. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 36,011 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby purchased 5,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,965.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,853,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,371,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 799,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after buying an additional 46,433 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

