Moody’s’ (MCO) Initiates Rating Reaffirmed at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.27.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.93. 498,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $335.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 697.0% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,381,000 after buying an additional 872,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

