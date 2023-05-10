Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Trading Up 0.4%

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 9,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 11.37% of Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF

The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.

