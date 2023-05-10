Morse Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 31.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3,313.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

