Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 10,822 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 99.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

