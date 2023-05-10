Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.2% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE AMT traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $195.45. 721,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,424. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.51. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.