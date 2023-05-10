Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 20,331 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.5% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

GOOG stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,720,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,468,906. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 138,039 shares valued at $14,153,031. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

