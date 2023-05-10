Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,693,000. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,074,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,702,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at $14,439,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock worth $8,109,924. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $231.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,851,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,611,961. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $244.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.25. The firm has a market cap of $593.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

