Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.79. 447,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,883. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.95.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

