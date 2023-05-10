Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of GXO Logistics worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,578,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 242,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 156,340 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.22. 831,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

