Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $13.50 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 252,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.32. The stock had a trading volume of 626,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,896. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $380.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

