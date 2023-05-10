Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,830,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,092,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

CNI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $120.23. 644,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,134. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

