Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the period. Watsco comprises 1.4% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Watsco worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.21 and a 200 day moving average of $289.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

