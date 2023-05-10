Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. 5,729,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,512,679. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

