Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 227.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,101,000 after acquiring an additional 201,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 751.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 110,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1,817.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.18. 253,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,151. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.85.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also

