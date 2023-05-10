Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,374 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after acquiring an additional 426,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after acquiring an additional 391,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,872,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $143.53. The company had a trading volume of 247,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.04. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

