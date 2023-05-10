Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,798 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

NYSE BR traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.75. 174,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

