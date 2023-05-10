Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,805 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Atlassian by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $1,564,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,132,827.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,376 shares in the company, valued at $41,080,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $44,910,401 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.08. 1,745,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,740. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.23. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

