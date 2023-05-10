Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of HealthEquity worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HQY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -179.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

