MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating) were up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 20,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 58,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

MTB Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.

About MTB Metals

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the West George property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

