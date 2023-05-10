MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.2486 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from MTU Aero Engines’s previous dividend of $0.80.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTU Aero Engines stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,974. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average of $115.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.42. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $134.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTUAY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on MTU Aero Engines to €242.00 ($265.93) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

