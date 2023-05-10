Multichain Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Multichain has a market cap of $154.84 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can currently be bought for approximately $8.43 or 0.00030731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

