My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0369 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $930,986.06 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008826 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,742 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

