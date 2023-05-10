Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the April 15th total of 128,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 822,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Myomo Trading Down 3.7 %

MYO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 393,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,019. Myomo has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 114.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Myomo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Myomo from $3.60 to $1.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Myomo by 516.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Myomo by 66.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Myomo by 11.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

