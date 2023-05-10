National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2666 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.24.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

NABZY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 239,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,545. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

About National Australia Bank

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.