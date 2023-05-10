National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2666 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.24.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
NABZY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 239,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,545. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.
About National Australia Bank
