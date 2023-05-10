National Bank Financial Comments on Fortis Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%.
Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $50.89.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.
Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.
