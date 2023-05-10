National Bank Financial Upgrades Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to “Outperform”

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -874.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

