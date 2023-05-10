National Bank Financial Weighs in on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of IAG opened at C$89.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$58.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$86.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.66.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.35 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total value of C$896,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total value of C$896,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,496. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

See Also

