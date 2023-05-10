NEAR Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.50 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $64.47 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00006024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,779,370 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 898,779,370 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.63987735 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $38,017,376.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

