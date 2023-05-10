NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,835 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,794 shares during the period. NetApp makes up approximately 2.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.66% of NetApp worth $85,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.29. 136,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

