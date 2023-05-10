New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.35

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

New Mountain Finance has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.9%.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 189,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,842. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,848.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,420,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,821,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Ogens acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,848.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 324,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,280. Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Further Reading

