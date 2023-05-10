Nexum (NEXM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $13,519.39 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexum has traded down 57.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

