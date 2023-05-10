Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the April 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Nidec Price Performance

Nidec stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,995. Nidec has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19.

About Nidec

Nidec ( OTCMKTS:NJDCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Nidec had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

